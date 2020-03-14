2 new feeder buses on ring route from KR Market: BMTC

The BMTC has introduced two new feeder buses, 36AB and 36BA, on a ring route from KR Market. There will be four schedules with a total of 32 trips on both the routes.

The bus will leave KR Market and travel through Mahila Samaja, National College metro station, Basavanagudi police station, NR Colony, Thyagarajanagar, Kathriguppe, Hosakerehalli Cross, Girinagar Circle, Nagendra Block and Hanumanthanagar ward office/Ganesha Bhavan before reaching Mahila Samaja and terminating at KR Market, a press release said.