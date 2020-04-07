200 Uber-Ola cabs to serve as Ambulances for non-COVID cases

Uber and Ola will provide a hundred cabs with each to serve as emergency care vehicles during the ongoing lockdown, health officials said on Tuesday.

The Minister of Health, B Sriramulu, said that the two taxi companies will provide 24-by-7 “Medical Emergency Services” for patients who are advised non-ambulatory prolonged treatment.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 related cases, 108 ambulance services are being utilised completely to ferry coronavirus patients to hospitals and quarantine centers. In order for other patients, who have medical emergencies and require medical procedures such as dialysis, chemotherapy, organ transplant, radiation therapy etc, not to be inconvenienced, the State Government has tied up with ride-hailing apps Uber and Ola to provide 100 cabs with each for the benefit of such patients,” Sriramulu said.

He added that these cabs can be summoned by calling 9154153917, 9154153918 or by logging in to the respective apps. Charges for this service will be at a minimum, without any extra service or additional payments. As of now, such services will be in operation until 15 April 2020.

The cabs can only be used for the moving of patients from home to hospital and hospital to home and not for other medical emergencies including the transport of suspected or positive COVID-19 cases.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that service providers have committed to providing the Deputy Director of EMRI with all relevant details or drivers and vehicles. The taxi services will also have to submit a daily report on the number of passengers they transport every day.

“These vehicles must also carry a sign on both the front and rear of the vehicles reading: ‘Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Medical Emergency Service Vehicle (Non-COVID-19)’,” Pandey said.

He added that the taxi services have the responsibility of outfitting their drivers with all safety kits, including face masks and sanitizers. Grievances against drivers who demand additional charges can be registered with the Deputy Director, EMRI at 915415397/18/19.

“It is compulsory that the driver and the patient attendant wear required masks for protection. It is also compulsory for the air conditioning in each of these vehicles to be switched off. The window must be rolled down,” the Commissioner said.