2,500 objections against BBMP delimitation report

According to senior BBMP officials, objections have also been raised by a few political parties and citizen groups

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 06:22 ist

The Urban Development Department has received over 2,500 objections against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) delimitation report published 15 days ago. 

The department had set July 7, 5 pm, as the last day for submitting the objections and the officials are now scrutinising them. 

The publication of the final delimitation report is a deciding factor for the BBMP election. Bengaluru has been without a city council since September 2020. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP

