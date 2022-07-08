2,500 objections against BBMP delimitation report

The Urban Development Department has received over 2,500 objections against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) delimitation report published 15 days ago.

The department had set July 7, 5 pm, as the last day for submitting the objections and the officials are now scrutinising them.

According to senior BBMP officials, objections have also been raised by a few political parties and citizen groups.

The publication of the final delimitation report is a deciding factor for the BBMP election. Bengaluru has been without a city council since September 2020.