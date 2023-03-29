3,400 CCTV cameras to be installed under Bengaluru Safe City project

Authorities will install 3,400 CCTV cameras across the city under Phase II of the Bengaluru Safe City Project.

The Bengaluru city police and Honeywell Automation India Limited, which bagged the contract for implementing the project, shared the details of Phase II at a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

They said Phase I of the project is nearing completion with the installation of 7,000 cameras in 3,000 locations, while the command and control centre has also been set up.

In a statement, Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said that Bengaluru is home to more than 11 million people, half of which are women.

“Honeywell’s state-of-the-art, advanced technology solutions will strengthen the Bengaluru city police by improving real-time monitoring capabilities to make the city safe and secure for all,” Reddy said.

Police said the Safe City project helps control and detect mobile snatching, chain snatching, harassment, and other criminal activities.

In Phase II, along with 3,400 cameras, including 2,800 fixed cameras, 280 high-resolution cameras and 400 PTZ cameras, the city will have around 20 safety islands, two drones and 160 body-worn cameras. The local viewing centre, command and control centre and dial 112 will also be upgraded.