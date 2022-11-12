39 roads to be covered in 3rd phase of white-topping in Bengaluru

As many as 39 roads, covering a total length of 114.46 km, will be white-topped at an estimated cost of Rs 1,449 crore.

With the first and second phases of the white-topping project nearly complete, the BBMP has submitted a fresh proposal (third phase), seeking the government’s approval and grants.

A 19-km Outer Ring Road between Central Silk Board and Lowry Junction in KR Puram are among the 39 roads.

So far, the BBMP has white-topped close to 125 km of roads. While the first phase was estimated to cost Rs 972 crore (Rs 972 crore), the second phase was budgeted at Rs 704 (49 km).

As per the BBMP’s new design, there will be two underground ducts, much bigger in size, below the pavements for cables and electricity lines.

If the road comprises six lanes, only two lanes on both sides will be white-topped. Asphalt or cobblestones will be laid on the remaining portion. In the case of a four-lane road, the white-topping would be taken up only on the one and half lanes.

BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the design is being tweaked to ensure faster completion of the project. This modification is expected to cost Rs 15.50 crore to develop a kilometre of a six-lane stretch and Rs 14.50 crore for a four-lane stretch. The work consists of dismantling, cross duct, drain work, power lines, footpath, white-topping, road furniture and street lights etc.