39 roads to be covered in 3rd phase of white-topping in Bengaluru

As many as 39 roads, covering a total length of 114.46 km, will be white-topped at an estimated cost of Rs 1,449 crore.
With the first and second phases of the white-topping project nearly complete, the BBMP has submitted a fresh proposal (third phase), seeking the government’s approval and grants.
A 19-km Outer Ring Road between Central Silk Board and Lowry Junction in KR Puram are among the 39 roads.
Read | BBMP to white-top more roads, sends proposal to govt
So far, the BBMP has white-topped close to 125 km of roads. While the first phase was estimated to cost Rs 972 crore (Rs 972 crore), the second phase was budgeted at Rs 704 (49 km).
As per the BBMP’s new design, there will be two underground ducts, much bigger in size, below the pavements for cables and electricity lines.
If the road comprises six lanes, only two lanes on both sides will be white-topped. Asphalt or cobblestones will be laid on the remaining portion. In the case of a four-lane road, the white-topping would be taken up only on the one and half lanes.
BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the design is being tweaked to ensure faster completion of the project. This modification is expected to cost Rs 15.50 crore to develop a kilometre of a six-lane stretch and Rs 14.50 crore for a four-lane stretch. The work consists of dismantling, cross duct, drain work, power lines, footpath, white-topping, road furniture and street lights etc.
Road
Cost (in crore)
Hennur main road (6.6-km)
Rs 79.20
Kempegowda road (1.7-km)
Rs 20.40
Kammanahalli main road (2.5-km)
Rs 30
Nethaji road (1.5-km)
Rs 18
Dr BR Ambedkar road, ORR (5-km)
Rs 60
Indiranagar double road (2.5-km)
Rs 30
Indiranagar 12th main (1.2-km)
Rs 14.40
Kaggadasapura main road (2.6-km)
Rs 31.20
Inner ring road, Yeswanthpur (1.3-km)
Rs 15.60
4th main Goraguntepalya (0.68-km)
Rs 8.16
Raja Industrial road (0.48-km)
Rs 5.76
MEI road from ORR to Tumkur road (1.75-km)
Rs 21
Kanteerava Studio main road (2-km)
Rs 24
Inner ring road from ORR to Tumkur road (3.20-km)
Rs 38.40
Ullal main road (1.80-km)
Rs 21.60
9th cross road, JP Nagar (3-km)
Rs 36
9th main road from Marenahalli road (2.50-km)
Rs 30
18th main road from 32nd main road, East End road (1.7-km)
Rs 20.40
Balance portion of East End E main road (1-km)
Rs 12
28th main road from 45th cross to ORR (2-km)
Rs 24
1st main road from 45th cross to JSS Circle (1.40-km)
Rs 16.80
New Thippasandra main road (1.90-km)
Rs 22.80
Jeevanbhima Nagar main road (1.80-km)
Rs 21.60
Kogilu road from Tippu circle (3.70-km)
Rs 44.40
Kannur main road (2.10-km)
Rs 25.20
Bagalur main road upto Thanisandra road (2-km)
Rs 24
MCEHS road, Jakkur (4-km)
Rs 48
ORR from Central Silk Board to KR Puram (19-km)
Rs 228
Junction improvements
Rs 95
Ulsoor lake road (2-km)
Rs 24
Banaswadi - Ramamurthy Nagar road (2.90-km)
Rs 34.80
Horamavu Agara Road - Kalkere road (2.90-km)
Rs 72
Horamavu main road (5-km)
Rs 60
Avalahalli main road (2-km)
Rs 24
Ejipura main road (2.70-km)
Rs 13.50
Marenahalli main road (5.50-km)
Rs 66
Wheelers road (3-km)
Rs 36
MM Road (1.50-km)
Rs 18
Yelahanka Jakkur main road (2.95-km)
Rs 35.40
Total
Rs 1,449.62
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube