7 failed tenders later, BBMP to self-manage multi-level parking lot

The BBMP has decided to operate the Rs 80-crore multi-level parking lot at Freedom Park with its own manpower and machinery.

The civic body decided to step in after its seventh attempt to find a private operator failed to lure bidders.

Last month, it floated a tender to run the multi-level parking facility that spans three floors and can accommodate 556 four-wheelers and 445 two-wheelers. The Palike completed building the parking lot in November 2021.

BBMP sources said two private firms participated in the tender to manage the parking lot.

However, the technical committee led by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath rejected both bids as the firms did not meet the technical qualifications. In the same meeting, the BBMP decided to transfer the project to the Traffic Engineering Cell (TEC) functioning under the Road Infrastructure Department.

Girinath informed DH that the BBMP decided to operate the parking lot themselves as they have not generated any revenue from the project since its completion. “We want to put the facility to use immediately,” he said. “If the cell does not run the project efficiently, we will re-tender.”

Attempt #7

During the past two years, the BBMP floated seven tenders to find a bidder to manage the parking lot.

The first two tenders, which ceded 80% share of revenue to the operator, saw no

participation.

The BBMP then adjusted the model to a rental one, but potential bidders cited the annual rent of Rs 8 crore (later reduced by half) as too high.

In the seventh tender, the civic body fixed the annual reserve price as Rs 1.8 crore for the first five years followed by an annual increase of close to 10%. The BBMP said both the bidders failed to present the technical expertise to run the facility.

Social activist Marilinga Gowda Maali accused the BBMP of not earnestly trying to find a private company to run the facility.

“When the BMRCL could introduce pay and park facilities in a number of stations without any issues, what is stopping the BBMP from doing it,” he asked.

“The BBMP is either incapable of working efficiently or has some other interests.”