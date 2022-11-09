Act of faith: BBMP nod for projects conceived by citizens  

For the first time, the BBMP has sanctioned two citizen-friendly projects conceived by locals.

The civic body, which usually undertakes project proposals coming from elected representatives, will spend Rs 32 crore on a 16.4-kilometre street network in Doddanekundi village and beautification of the 410-metre stretch on either side of the rajakaluve on 8th Main in Banaswadi’s HRBR Layout, on the lines of the Koramangala Valley makeover.

Both ideas were selected at the Urban Revamp Design Challenge organised by Young Leaders for Active Citizenship and Sensing Local, two private entities, with the help of NGO Janaagraha.

The competition saw entries from 47 teams of ordinary residents, architects and designers. While the Doddanekundi project is estimated to cost Rs 9 crore, the Banaswadi project will cost Rs 23 crore.

Also Read | BBMP gets busy again ahead of PM visit, races to give Majestic a facelift

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sources said the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has cleared both the proposals, paving the way for their implementation. “We will finalise the bids and start work shortly,” a senior BBMP official said.

The 16.4-kilometre complete street network planned at Doddanekundi village, which abuts the Outer Ring Road and is surrounded by industrial areas and IT parks, will aid walking and cycling besides providing connectivity to public transport.

The stretch leading to the lake from Doddanekundi square that passes through Lord Rama temple, a primary healthcare center and Doddanekundi village square is expected to get a facelift.

Similarly, the vacant stretch along the rajakaluve in HRBR Layout, already popular with walkers and joggers, will be redesigned. The proposed design will improvise the entire stretch by undertaking beautification measures.

Church Street model

Sobia Rafiq, co-founder of Sensing Local, said the BBMP’s support has given hope to get more citizens and architects involved in urban design. “We are trying to replicate the Church Street model in many places in the city. The plan is to redesign streets as public spaces that are friendly to pedestrians and cyclists by involving many stakeholders,” she said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP is working to beautify 25 junctions, most of which are in the heart of the city. The civic body spruced up Maurya Circle last week, which was earlier treated as a garbage and debris dump.