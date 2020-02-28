Action against Bengaluru contractors over poor lighting

With no tender being called for repairs and installation of new streetlights by the BBMP, stretches of roads have been engulfed in darkness, according to G K Venkatesh, chairperson, standing committee on ward-level public works.

He conducted inspections at Yeshwantpur, Peenya, Dasarahalli and surrounding areas on Thursday.

Noting that on most roads around Peenya, there were no streetlights or the existing ones were non-functional, Venkatesh directed BBMP engineers to take action against the contractors responsible for the same.

He said during his interaction with locals, mostly women working at garment factories, they said their biggest fear was falling in the dark. “If they have a fall while returning from work and hurt themselves, their dreams will be shattered. Their families will be pushed into extreme financial crisis,” Venkatesh said.