Activists to protest felling of trees for Koramangala flyover

Activists and NGOs will hold a protest on Saturday against the proposal to fell trees for the Koramangala flyover.

The BBMP’s forest wing has sanctioned the clearing of 84 trees, 64 of which will be felled, for the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover with two ramps.

Also read: BBMP quietly doubles number of trees to be felled for Koramangala flyover

NGOs, Residents Welfare Associations and citizen activists are planning to gather before the Koramangala BDA complex at 8 am for the protest titled — Save Trees, Save Koramangala!

“We invite all tree warriors to join us to protect our trees and green cover. To show your support, share a picture of you and your loved ones hugging a tree in the locality and post it on your social platforms and tag us,” activist Vijay Nishanth said in a message.