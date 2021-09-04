Koramangala flyover: Activists to protest felling trees

Activists to protest felling of trees for Koramangala flyover

The BBMP’s forest wing has sanctioned the clearing of 84 trees

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 04 2021, 02:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 02:59 ist
The elevated corridor stretches from Sony World junction to Kendriya Sadan junction. Credit: DH File Photo

Activists and NGOs will hold a protest on Saturday against the proposal to fell trees for the Koramangala flyover.

The BBMP’s forest wing has sanctioned the clearing of 84 trees, 64 of which will be felled, for the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover with two ramps.

Also read: BBMP quietly doubles number of trees to be felled for Koramangala flyover

NGOs, Residents Welfare Associations and citizen activists are planning to gather before the Koramangala BDA complex at 8 am for the protest titled — Save Trees, Save Koramangala! 

“We invite all tree warriors to join us to protect our trees and green cover. To show your support, share a picture of you and your loved ones hugging a tree in the locality and post it on your social platforms and tag us,” activist Vijay Nishanth said in a message. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Koramangala
Bengaluru
India News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 