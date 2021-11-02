Activists urge MPs to push for suburban rail in B'luru

Activists urge MPs to push for suburban rail in meet with South Western Railway

While SWR restored most of the trains, activists have urged officials to restore full operations

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  Nov 02 2021
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 02:32 ist
Ahead of the divisional-level meeting with Members of Parliament scheduled on November 11, activists have urged lawmakers to press for more local trains and resume pre-Covid train operations.

Last week, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) sent letters to the MPs within the Bengaluru jurisdictional division for the annual exercise, which could not be held last year due to the raging pandemic.

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan said he will raise issues of the foot overbridge (FoB) and rail overbridge (RoB) in the city besides a push for the suburban rail.

“FoBs and RoBs are not cost-intensive projects but provide relief and safety to thousands of commuters. I will also raise the issue of the Baiyappanahalli terminal and check if there is lack of coordination between SWR (South Western Railway) and K-RIDE in implementing the suburban rail project,” Mohan said.

"Industries and other sectors are operating at the pre-pandemic level and there is a high demand for trains. It is time the railways drop the idea of running 'special' trains and address people’s concerns," said T R Raghothama Rao, a retired DGM from KPTCL who has been part of the railway users committee.

The shortage of trains is particularly acute in the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line, where a mere 15 trains operate in the place of 40, including those operated weekly.

"We are writing to our MP to push for MEMU trains to Tumakuru as the track has recently been electrified. At the same time, we want automatic signalling so that the railways can provide a rapid transport system between the two cities," he said.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said many positive changes can happen through the meeting if all the MPs attend.

"Many MPs do not make time for these meetings, which is a big loss for us. Running electric trains to Devanahalli, quadrupling the Whitefield line, getting funds for Cantonment terminal are some of the issues that have to be discussed," he said.

