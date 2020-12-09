ADB approves $500m loan for Silk Board-airport metro

ADB approves $500 million loan for Silk Board-airport metro

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Dec 09 2020, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 02:28 ist
The Silk Board junction, in southern Bengaluru, will be become an interchange station once the 56-km airport metro line opens. Presently, work is underway to build the RV Road-Bommasandra metro line, of which the Silk Board junction is also a part. DH PHO

The much-awaited metro line from the Central Silk Board junction to the Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2A and 2B) got a big boost on Tuesday with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approving it a $500 million (about Rs 3,685 crore) loan. 

Noting that Bengaluru attracts a large number of people due to its capacity to generate job opportunities, the bank noted that the two metro corridors will help augment an efficient and safe transportation system for a population that’s set to cross the 1.6-crore mark in a decade. 

“This will enhance the economy, improve the urban environment and make the city more livable. The project supports the urban transformation of Bengaluru city through a multidimensional approach of urban public transport and urban development,” said ADB Senior Transport Specialist for South Asia Kaoru Kasahara. 

Though the loan is a major component of the Rs 15,000-crore project, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is still awaiting the union government’s clearance for the two projects that are estimated to cost Rs 14,844 crore. 

Replying to a question by MP KC Ramamurthy in the Rajya Sabha in September, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had said it cannot provide a time frame for clearing the cost-intensive project. 

Reliable sources, however, say that the inter-ministerial consultation cited by MoHUA has now been completed. “The proposal will be placed before the Public Investment Board.

The final approval may be expected in the next few months. The works can start immediately thereafter as advance action for procurement has been taken,” the source explained. 

The 56-km line will connect the south end of the city, including its IT corridors, to the airport located in the north. It will have 30 stations and provide multimodal facilities like bus bays, taxi stand, motorcycle pools and pedestrian walkways and bridges. 

The ADB statement said that the needs of vulnerable groups like the elderly, women, children and the differently-abled would be integrated in the design of the facilities. 

Additional funds 

The ADB has approved another $300 million (about Rs 2,211 crore) for strengthening primary healthcare in urban areas across the country and an additional $2 million (Rs 14.73 crore) technical assistance to help Karnataka formulate urban development plans and their implementing frameworks, focusing on transit-oriented development and multimodal integration. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kempegowda International Airport
Asian Development Bank
Namma Metro
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

In Pics | How India observed Bharat Bandh

In Pics | How India observed Bharat Bandh

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

Yoko Ono urges gun control on Lennon's 40th death anniv

Yoko Ono urges gun control on Lennon's 40th death anniv

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

Data on transgender people in prisons: Tool or weapon?

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

The Biden opportunity and how to blow it

How much plastic are you eating?

How much plastic are you eating?

 