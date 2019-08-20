'Adopt a Street' project to further civic participation

Understaffed, cash-starved and struggling to undertake proper solid waste management, the BBMP has launched 'Adopt a Street' initiative, encouraging civic participation.

The BBMP has joined hands with The Ugly Indian (TUI) for Adopt a Street that inviting citizens and corporate firms to support its efforts to maintain visual cleanliness on the city's streets, footpaths and other places by adopting specific public spaces. This engagement with TUI will be of zero-cost to the BBMP. Interested parties can approach TUI in order to adopt a street and write to the BBMP for approval.

“We are only facilitators of this programme where interested companies can approach us for any support or suggestions,” a TUI volunteer said.

“Nobody will be forced to do this. Interested individuals/firms can come forward. A lot of people, in fact, want to do their bit - be it getting trash black spots cleared, restoring slabs on footpaths, planting saplings and such. But they do not know how to go about it. Now, this initiative gives all a chance,” the volunteer added.

Under the guidelines for the programme, volunteers should carry out street cleaning by conducting cleanup drives, removing illegal flexes, banners, posters, cables, eliminating garbage-vulnerable areas and supporting an additional daily shift of street cleaning, engaging own staff.

It also includes supporting additional street amenities like waste bins and benches.