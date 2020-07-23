Adopt government schools: Prof Doreswamy appeals to MLAs

Adopt govt schools: Prof Doreswamy appeals to MLAs

Prof M R Doreswamy, adviser to the state government on education reforms, has requested all MLAs to adopt three government schools in their respective constituencies and develop them into model schools in the next five years.

In an appeal to the 224 MLAs, Doreswamy said: "If this school adoption programme is taken up by the MLAs, it will be an inspiration to every capable individual in the state."

He also made a mention about the schools adopted by Sandalwood actor Sudeep, Reva University, PES University, and a few MLAs.

