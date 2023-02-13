Aero India: Ballari Road flyover to be closed for 3 hrs on February 13

No vehicle will be allowed on the Ballari Road elevated expressway from Esteem Mall between 8 am and 11.30 am on February 13, the first day of the Aero India.

Only vehicles that have airshow passes will be allowed to take the road.

People going towards Yelahanka and the adjoining areas may take the service road below the elevated road.

People going to the airport may take alternative roads from Hennur Junction and drive through Bagalur to reach the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the press release said.