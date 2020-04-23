After flak, BBMP allots Covid-19 funds in budget

The ruling BJP has agreed to allot Rs 20 lakh from the ward development funds for Covid-19 relief works, following criticism from the Opposition.

The BBMP budget for 2020-21, with an outlay of Rs 10,899.21 crore, was passed on Friday with the civil body announcing to allot Rs 25 lakh from the ward funds to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Raising the issue, opposition leader Abdul Wajid said: “We will not object even if you give Rs 100 crore to the CM’s relief fund. But why take it from the ward funds? You should instead announce a special package of Rs 100 crore to address the challenges posed by Covid-19."

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Objecting to the allocation of crores of rupees for building welcome arches and beautification works, Wajid said the ruling dispensation had forgotten its priorities.

“People are expecting relief measures to overcome the challenges posed by Covid-19. This is not the time for beautification works,” he said.

Former mayor R Sampath Raj urged the mayor to include in the budget a scheme to provide insurance to civic workers and other BBMP officials working on the frontline.

“A medical budget should have been part of our annual budget. The Palike should have allocated funds to basics, like distribution of five reusable masks to every house,” he said.

He also suggested immediate measures to provide pourakarmikas with protective gear.

JD(S) leader Nethra Narayan asked the mayor to explore the possibility of utilising hundreds of crores of ‘Clean India’ funds for Covid-19 relief.

Former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said that the budget missed an opportunity to strengthen Bengaluru's health system by opening more fever clinics. She also opposed the dropping of Mahalakshmi Scheme under which girl child born in BBMP hospital would get Rs 1 lakh financial bond.

"The budget has also failed to take steps to implement the National Green Tribunal's directions regarding solid waste management," Gangambike said.

The BBMP later issued a release giving a list of decisions taken after the session, including Rs 20 lakh from the ward development fund for Covid-19 works.

However, no additional allocation was made despite BJP corporators objecting to the spending of a "mere 1% of the total budget" on health.