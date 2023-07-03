After meeting industry heads, D K Shivakumar to seek inputs from Bengaluru citizens  

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to meet more than 300 active citizens on July 15 to gather their inputs for the city's development, and address their grievances by summoning the officials concerned.

The meeting is tentatively scheduled to take place in the Vikasa Soudha.

Officials involved in the preparations informed DH that citizens actively participating in ward committees, members of residents' welfare associations, and non-profit organisations involved in civic activities would be invited. "The DyCM intends to attentively listen to the citizens," stated the officer.

The citizen meeting comes as part of a series of public engagements organised by Shivakumar since he took charge as the Bengaluru development minister. Before this, he met with industry captains who contributed to the city's growth and visited important traffic junctions and areas affected by floods.

In the pipeline

However, insiders claim that the deputy chief minister has not yet given any specific directives to officials regarding projects or policies.

Besides addressing encroachments on stormwater drains and approving the construction of an additional loop at the Hebbal flyover, he has indicated the possibility of constructing tunnel roads.