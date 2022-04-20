Agencies cutting roads for civic works must restore them soon, says BBMP

Government agencies getting permission from civic authorities to cut roads to install underground utilities must restore them within a timeframe, the BBMP has mandated on Monday.

In a significant divergence from the earlier practice of collecting fees from the agency concerned to restore the road, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also expected to appoint a professional project coordinator with expertise in civil works to liaise with them.

Agencies cutting roads regularly like BWSSB, Bescom or KPTCL should pay 10% more in addition to the road-restoration fees as supervision charges.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said in the order that chief engineers have been asked to verify the quality of road restoration.

It is learnt that decisions to this effect had been taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while reviewing Bengaluru-related issues on April 8.

The order also refers to the Karnataka High Court’s recent direction to the state government on sorting out differences over road-restoration works.

The order comes amid complaints that the civic body takes a long time to fix roads due to lack of resources or lack of interdepartmental coordination. Delay in road restoration has been the cause of accidents and injuries to commuters and pedestrians.

‘Big change finally’

“A big change finally,” Clement Jayakumar, a former nominated councillor of the BBMP, said. “One of the major pain points for all of us is the road or footpath getting dug up by a dozen agencies. The BBMP has been taking its own time to restore the road or the footpath back to its original condition. With the new order, we hope to see the roads fixed immediately,” he said.

The order excludes agencies such as GAIL Gas India, GAIL Ltd, Minor Irrigation and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) that regularly restore roads after cutting them.

Officials said optic fibre cable (OFC) service providers have also been restoring roads after cutting them up to lay cables.

