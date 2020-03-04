Ahead of budget, civic groups urge govt to scrap elevated corridor project

Days after Bengaluru MLAs sought to bring back the elevated corridor project, a joint committee of civic groups and activists came together to urge the state government to drop the project and focus on sustainable solutions instead.

In a press conference, the activists urged the government to not only restrain from funding the project, but also scrap it and opt for long-term solutions by keeping aside projects that have already proved to be a failure.

In an open letter to the chief minister, the activists urged that 6,000 buses be added to the BMTC fleet, expedite implementation of suburban rail project and develop infrastructure like footpaths, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings.

Tara Krishnaswamy of Citizens for Bengaluru aid the Rs 27,000-crore project will exacerbate the existing problems by encouraging the growth of the number of private vehicles. “We are waiting for 30 years for the suburban rail project and are on the cusp of realising it. The government should also use the existing 118-km rail network and 60 stations in the city to offer affordable transport solutions,” she said.

Srinivas Alavilli said the state government had taken a positive step by starting bus priority lanes on the Outer Ring Road and should immediately abandon the regressive move towards the elevated corridor, a project the BJP had opposed when it was in the Opposition.

Vinay Sreenivasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike said there was an urgent need to encourage more number of people to make use of public

transport.

Dattatreya Devare of Bangalore Environment Trust said the elevated corridor will create heat islands across Bengaluru and contribute to up to 8% rise in temperature. “The pollution caused during the construction phase will only multiply when the project is completed as it will encourage more number of people to use private vehicles,” he said.

Whitefield Rising’s Zibi Jamal questioned the logic behind the government seeking the rate of returns for the Rs 18,000-crore suburban rail project while conducting no such studies for the elevated corridor.