Ahead of polls, Rs 400-crore boost for Bengaluru roads

The BBMP has received Rs 400 crore to revamp nine high-density corridors on the lines of TenderSURE roads. The funds are mainly earmarked for the development of 110 km of footpaths, including cycle tracks as well as asphalting of 44 km of roads. If all goes according to plan, the civic body is expected to start the work ahead of the Assembly elections, which is likely to be held in April-May.

Officials said the primary focus will be on ensuring a uniform carriageway and uninterrupted footpaths on the lines of TenderSURE and Smart City roads. “The design will be unique and pedestrian friendly,” a BBMP official said.

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd, earlier tasked with developing these arterial roads including the outer ring road (ORR), will no longer be in charge of these roads. In an order issued last month, the state government has handed these roads back to BBMP following pressure from some elected representatives. Some of the other high-density corridors are Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, Old Airport Road etc.

Of the Rs 400 crore, a sum of Rs 273 crore has been earmarked for 110 km of pedestrian-friendly footpaths and asphalting of 44 km of roads. BBMP plans separate cycle tracks wherever pavements are wide. A grant of Rs 89 crore has been set aside for the maintenance of high-density corridors till 2025-26.