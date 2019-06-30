Alignment defect: Metro replaces span on Phase 2

A defect in the alignment of a segment on the East-West extended metro line has forced the BMRCL to remove the entire span between the two pillars near the upcoming Nayandahalli metro station under Namma Metro Phase 2.

The stretch is part of the extension of the East-West metro line from Mysore Road to Kengeri (6.5 km), delayed by more than a year due to various reasons, including the IL&FS crisis.

A source in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said a decision to remove the span (a string of several individual segments) was taken as a precautionary measure.

“There was a problem in the alignment of one of the nine segments in the span. Officials assessed the best way to address it and prescribed removing the entire span on the grounds that metro standards cannot be compromised,” the source said.

An official said the segments once removed can’t be reused. “They are precast blocks that have to be scrapped. New segments will be erected starting Monday,” he said.

The official added that minor work on the segments will not have any impact on the project. “Quality checks are taken up during all stages. An error was spotted and now we have an effective solution,” he said.

‘No more delay’

The source said the project should have been completed by September 2017 but was delayed due to various issues. “We have arrived at an agreement with the contractor (IL&FS). Henceforth, we are now directly paying the subcontractors and others who provide materials for the works to ensure there is no further delay,” the source said.

BMRCL has pushed the deadline for all the Phase 2 projects to 2023 and revised the cost from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 32,000 crore. The Reach 1 Extension (Mysore Road-Kengeri) is expected to be completed by 2020 end.