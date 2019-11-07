All lakes to be handed over to BBMP

All lakes in the city will be handed over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), except Bellandur and Varthur which are now developed and taken care of by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday with officials from the BBMP, BMTC and BMRCL on reducing traffic and making Bengaluru pollution-free.

The officials concerned were instructed to provide all safety measures at lakes and create walkers’ path at the waterbodies. This is mainly to prevent encroachment of lakes.

The chief minister also directed the officials to demolish encroachments, if any, by builders or the rich, but spare the poor who may have constructed houses.

Solid waste

Considering the fact that half of the solid waste generated in the city is not treated properly and dumped at quarries, the chief minister directed the BBMP to hire 20 engineers immediately for the process.

Of the 4,500 metric tonnes of solid waste generated in city every day, only 2,500 metric tonnes is treated. When the officials informed about staff shortage at the waste management plant, Yediyurappa directed them to hire more pourakarmikas.

It was also decided at the meeting to instal GPS in all vehicles transporting solid waste.

Kempegowdas all

After the chief minister’s press conference, three MLS representing Bengaluru constituencies belonging to the Vokkaliga community promised to take care of Bengaluru to make it a better city in terms of traffic and pollution.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, R Ashoka and S R Vishwanath joined hands to guard the city as “Kempegowdas”. They declared themselves as Magadi Kempegowda, Madya Kempegowda and Yelahanka Kempegowda.