Allotment of sites in Karanth layout by 2023-end: BDA chief

The government recently appointed senior IAS officer G Kumar Naik as full-time commissioner of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which has been entangled in maladministration and corruption. Naik takes charge at a time when BDA is facing a deluge of grievances from land-losers, site allottees and public. Naveen Menezes of DH raised several questions, in a free-wheeling chat with Naik. Excerpts:

From being an interim chief to taking full charge, how has the experience been so far?

It’s a different experience. After working in the realm of policy making for many years, I am heading a department that involves executive work at break-neck speed and rigorous field visits. Government has reposed faith in me and I look forward to doing my best.

Going forward, what areas will be attended to quickly?

Arkavathi and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layouts are half done. They require a lot of repair and re-construction. It’s challenging, but we are trying to fix them on a priority. The work on Shivaram Karanth Layout has just started and it will be easier to implement.

Also Read | With BWSSB's pockets dry, leaks, sinkholes and more in pipeline for Bengaluru

What’s being done to fix issues in these two layouts?

We are working on a plan to make public information on the entire Arkavathi Layout by digitizing the extent of land available to us and the portion that cannot be acquired. Over 2,800 allottees are awaiting alternative sites. The High Court has constituted a committee headed by Justice K N Keshavanarayana, a retired judge. We will use the committee to resolve the grievances of land-losers and allottees. Work on Kempegowda Layout is on in full swing. We are releasing payments to contractor on time. Land acquisition issues are being addressed.

Can BDA deliver Dr Shivaram Karanth layout on time?

We are making sure the new layout does not suffer because of land acquisition issues or delay in completing civil works. The layout is being supervised by a Supreme Court-monitored panel. We have started issuing eligibility certificates to farmers, so that they are confident about parting with land. There is a plan to form 32,000 sites. The developed sites will be first allotted to farmers, followed by revenue site holders. We might notify allotment of sites to the public by end of 2023.

What is BDA’s plan on forming new layouts in future?

While land acquisition will be challenging, we may have to look at other progressive authorities across the world to re-define our role. Who thought Shivaram Karanth layout will take off? Flats are still considered as a depreciating asset. So, the decision to form a new layout is left to the evolving vision of the government.

BDA has too many projects in hand. What is the source of revenue?

We collect betterment fees from surrounding areas, but it’s not enough. We are not making profit from sites we form, as they are being sold at reasonable rates. Much of our revenue comes as project grants from government.

PRR, Master Plan and Hebbal flyover are yet to take off... Your thoughts?

We are yet to finalise land compensation structure for peripheral ring road (PRR). There is no scheme that cannot be executed. We will surely take up PRR. The work on building additional lane at Hebbal junction is on. We will expedite work on Master Plan.

Will you bring BDA services under Sakala Act?

Transparency and digitization of records are required. We will use services of our officers who made Karnataka the leader in digitizing land records.