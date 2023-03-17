B'luru: Arkavathi Layout allottees get 378 sites

Arkavathi Layout allottees get 378 sites in Kempegowda Layout

Of the 378 sites, a majority of them were 20x30 sites while 45 allottees were given 50x80 sites

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 04:12 ist
Officials oversee randomisation of site allotments at the BDA headquarters. Credit: Special Arrangement

The BDA has allotted 378 sites in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout to allottees of the Arkavathi Layout who were unable to take possession of their sites due to denotifications and re-do exercises.

The allottees, among the 2,500 who have been waiting for 20 years, have been given sites through ‘randomisation’ which, in a praiseworthy move, was conducted by the beneficiaries themselves.

Bangalore Development Authority Chairman S R Vishwanath and Commissioner G Kumar Naik were present during the exercise. Of the 378 sites, a majority of them were 20x30 sites while 45 allottees were given 50x80 sites.

Speaking to reporters, Vishwanath said that the BDA allotted around 300 sites to Arkavathi Layout allottees last year.

“We will identify more vacant plots in Kempegowda Layout and allot these to the affected allottees in a phased manner.” 

Vishwanath stated that the randomisation process is fully transparent. The location of the site was chosen by the public through computer clicks.

