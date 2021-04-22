Covid: Crematoria struggle to dispose of medical waste

As Covid-19 deaths spike, Bengaluru crematoria struggle to dispose of medical waste

Percentage of medical and general waste disposed of in the city has gone up by 10% in the last week

Yemen S, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2021, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 02:45 ist
The PPE kits are disposed of in the open areas of the crematoria. Credit: DH photo/representative image.

The sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru has triggered a big medical waste problem for the crematoria: They are struggling to dispose of the waste generated by the ambulance staff and relatives of the victims, besides the equipment used by crematoria staff.

With a fatality rate of 0.52%, the percentage of medical and general waste disposed of in the city has gone up by 10% in the last week.

During this period, Bengaluru recorded close to a hundred deaths related to Covid-19 every day. Data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shows that till April 20, the city had recorded 682 deaths for the month.

Concerned citizens say they have noticed that the crematoria staff, ambulance personnel and people who visit the place for the last rites of their dear ones often end up throwing PPE kits, gloves and masks inside the premises.

The PPE kits are disposed of in the open areas of the crematoria. Citizens complain that the Palike is putting lives at risk by not setting up a proper disposing facility at the crematoria.

When the problem was brought to the notice of Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), BBMP, he said the disposal of medical waste was looked after by Dr B K Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), and not the SWM department.

However, the CHO did not respond to calls made by DH in this regard.

Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
medical waste

