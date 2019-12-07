Asphalting soon on Sirsi Circle flyover

  Dec 07 2019
  • updated: Dec 07 2019, 01:44am ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon take up the repair work on the Sirsi Circle (Balagangadhara Swamy) flyover, the oldest in the city.

Mayor M Gowtham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar inspected the flyover on Friday, along with officials from the BBMP’s Project Central Department, to review the asphalting works proposed for the flyover.

The mayor asked Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda to work out a traffic diversion plan in four days in such a way that it does not affect regular commute. “The work will be completed in 30 days,” he said.

BBMP Commissioner
B H Anil Kumar directed the officials to put up barricades, reflectors and take up other security measures to avoid accidents. The civic body will bear the cost of the work from the Rs 4 crore sanctioned  in December 2018.

