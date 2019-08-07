Avoid online recharge, Namma Metro tells commuters

Namma Metro has asked passengers not to use the online top-up gateway to recharge the smartcards, saying a technical glitch has led to more than 3,000 incomplete transactions.

In a press release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it had not been able to transfer the credit to the smart cards following a technical snag on July 29. “BMRLC was unable to provide (the) recharging of 3,092 such cases automatically as on August 3. On August 5, BMRCL has resolved the issue with respect to 3,092 cases manually and all these commuters can get their cards topped up at entry gate of any station,” the release stated, adding that officials were working to resolve the issue in the automation process of online recharge.

“Till rectification, commuters are requested not to use the online top-up modes... Commuters may use other option(s) to top up their cards through cash/credit/debit card at all Namma Metro station ticket counters,” it added.