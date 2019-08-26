Babusapalya residents protest against bad roads

To bring to the fore the pathetic condition of roads in the area and the BBMP’s apathy towards repairing them, the residents of Babusapalya held a silent protest on

Saturday.

According to them, the bad condition of roads in Babusapalya near Mahadevapura worsened soon after the recent spells of rain.

Despite several complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body did not take any action.

“When we pay the highest road tax, we have the right to demand better roads. The roads were dug up more than a year ago for underground drainage work. But the damaged roads are not restored yet. Respective civic authorities undertook temporary asphalting of the roads but that has completely worn out now,” said a resident.

The citizens complained the roads have turned non-motorable especially for two-wheelers.

“Many residents are holding protests at various places nowadays but there is no hope or effect,” the resident added.