Baiyappanahalli terminal deadline pushed to March 2020

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi set 2020 as the new deadline for the third coaching terminal at Baiyappanahalli, which has been delayed due to various reasons.

Addressing the media after an inspection of the terminal work, the minister said Baiyappanahalli will become a major station. Facilities such as foot over-bridges, platform shelters and other modern passenger amenities will be provided in the new station.

He said the commissioning of the terminal will help decongest KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur railway stations, facilitating the introduction of more trains from Baiyappanahalli.

Angadi instructed the officers to carry out the work in a time-bound manner and complete the construction by March 2020.

The minister informed that the total cost of the work is Rs 190 crore and Rs 70 crore has been spent until now. Angadi said that separate meetings will be held with the state government regarding the suburban rail project in Bengaluru.

Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, railway officials, and others were present during the occasion.