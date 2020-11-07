Bangalore University warns people over walkers’ association

Bangalore University (BU) has said it does not recognise Jnanabharathi Vayuviharigala Sangha or walkers’ association, cautioning the public over the group’s membership drive.

“It has come to notice of the university that an organisation by name Jnanabharathi Vayuviharigala Sangha is running a membership drive and collecting money from the public and walkers who are visiting the campus,” the varsity said in a press note.

The said organisation also opened an account in the State Bank of India, Nagarabhavi branch to collect membership funds. “It is made clear that Bangalore University neither gave permission nor recognition to the above organisation to launch a membership drive and to collect donations.

The plants, including biopark, are developed by the university and some unknown persons are misleading the public,” it said, urging people not to encourage such organisations.