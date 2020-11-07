BU warns people over walkers’ association

Bangalore University warns people over walkers’ association

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 02:25 ist
The Jnanabharathi campus of Bangalore University. DH FILE PHOTO

Bangalore University (BU) has said it does not recognise Jnanabharathi Vayuviharigala Sangha or walkers’ association, cautioning the public over the group’s membership drive. 

“It has come to notice of the university that an organisation by name Jnanabharathi Vayuviharigala Sangha is running a membership drive and collecting money from the public and walkers who are visiting the campus,” the varsity said in a press note. 

The said organisation also opened an account in the State Bank of India, Nagarabhavi branch to collect membership funds. “It is made clear that Bangalore University neither gave permission nor recognition to the above organisation to launch a membership drive and to collect donations.

The plants, including biopark, are developed by the university and some unknown persons are misleading the public,” it said, urging people not to encourage such organisations. 

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bangalore University
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 