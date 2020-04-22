Barricades put up in Ward 18 after seven Covid-19 cases in two houses

Municipal officials and police set up containment measures at Radhakrishna Temple Ward on Tuesday.

Radhakrishna Temple or Ward 18 as it is known is home to seven Covid-19 cases, six of whom are recovered and discharged patients. The cases are concentrated in two households, living two streets from each other.

Officials from the Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and police under the command of Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Shashi Kumar, went into action on Tuesday, putting up a physical barricade and shouting instructions to residents around the affected homes.

“Once barricading is done in the entire ward seal-down begins after BBMP officially announces it,” Shashi Kumar said. Dr Vijendra Bilaguli, the Chief Health Officer of the BBMP said his officers had already conducted a survey of residents within 100 metres of the affected homes.

“Other activities such as desanitisation have already started in the ward, including the house-to-house survey work. We have verified that no one else is showing the symptoms of the Covid-19. We only put some last parts of the barricades. So far, the situation is under control,” Dr Bilaguli said.

However, Dr Bilaguli said it was unlikely that the entire ward would be sealed off as had been done at Bapuji Nagar or Padarayanapura.

“At this particular ward, there are two affected houses falling into containment practices which are located close to each other. So, because of this, the containment zone itself is larger,” he said.

The seven cases

The Covid-related individuals at Ward 18 include Patient 25, a 51-year-old jeweller and his son, Patient 68 who were found to be positive with the disease after returning to Bengaluru from London in mid-March.

The disease soon infected other members of the extended household, including Patient 55, a security guard; Patient 61, a maid; Patient 59, another maid Patient 92, the husband of one maid and Patient 215, the couple’s 10-year-old child, who is still under hospital

care.

Doddabasti area sealed

Following a positive case reported on April 14 in Doddabasti limits with a travel history to Delhi, the health department had identified 13 primary contacts and 24 secondary contacts, who all are under home quarantine and monitored by health officials.

The Bengaluru Urban district officials have completed seal down procedures and formed committees for every street to ensure the delivery of essential commodities.

Assistant Commissioner, Bangalore South, Dr MG Shivanna, told DH that the situation was under control and police had been deployed.

“There are about 2,000 houses within the containment area which will be sealed. There are about 5,000 to 6,000 people in the sealed area.

The daily essential commodities will be door delivered to every house during this seal down period,” Shivanna explained.