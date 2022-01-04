BBMP approaches pvt firms to maintain beautified junctions

Cash-strapped BBMP has reached out to private firms to maintain four recently beautified junctions.

The civic body beautified KR Circle, Windsor Manor, Tagore Circle in RT Nagar, and Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru Road by spending nearly Rs 10 crore.

“Maintenance of these junctions will be an additional burden on the BBMP’s exchequer. There are many companies willing to maintain them under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. We are confident that they will do a better job of maintaining them,” a senior BBMP official said.

In all, the civic body has planned to beautify 12 traffic junctions and install water fountains in another 42 junctions as part of the BBMP’s plan to make public streets “attractive”.

Some of the junctions shortlisted are Trinity Circle, Lalbagh West Gate, Queen’s Statue Circle (Cubbon Park), Anil Kumble Circle, Banaswadi Main Road, Coles Road, and Palace Road, among others.

A BBMP official said they are currently in the process of finalising the detailed project report (DPR).

Watch latest videos by DH here: