BBMP bins 'user fee' move on waste disposal

  • Dec 18 2020, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 02:03 ist
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday withdrew the proposal to charge Rs 200 as ‘user fee’ for waste disposal following backlash from citizens and civic groups.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad had recently written to Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, and Managing Director, Bescom, in this regard.

On Thursday, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta told reporters that there was “no new proposal” before him when asked about levying ‘user fee’ for garbage management.

Clarifying on the issue, BBMP Commissioner said the idea of collecting ‘user fee’ “had remained at the proposal level and no decision was taken till date”. For now, Prasad said, the civic body had decided “not to proceed with the idea”.

