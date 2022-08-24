BBMP calls fresh tenders to complete Ejipura flyover

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has called for fresh tenders to complete the Ejipura flyover which connects Sony World Junction to Kendriya Sadan.

The work on the construction of the 2.5 km-long flyover had run into hurdles and the BBMP had to cancel the contract because the contractor was not in a position to complete the flyover.

According to the new tender, the contractor has been given a 15-month deadline to complete the pending works which is valued at Rs 141.6 crore. The project had an initial deadline of November 2019.