BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta to officials: Go after property tax defaulters

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday directed officials to focus on recovering pending property tax and bring more properties into the tax net by organising a ‘Khata mela’ in all eight zones.

“The BBMP has collected about Rs 1,563.78 crore property tax during the 2021-22 financial year. If you compare this with the previous year’s performance, it is not satisfying. Now that we have a lesser number of daily Covid cases, revenue officials must focus on the collection of property taxes,” Gupta explained while holding a review meeting of the civic body’s revenue wing.

He told officials that the revenue wing plays a crucial role in generating resources for the civic body and its projects. Gupta also pointed out that several property owners owe crores of rupees to the civic body in tax, adding: “Officials must make it a point to recover these pending arrears. Properties out of the tax net must be brought into the purview.”

He also asked officials to draw up a list of defaulters and serve them notices. He advised officials to bring under-construction buildings into the tax net to mobilise more resources.

Special Commissioner (Revenue) Dr B Basavaraju said: “Demand notices should be given to those who have not paid the property tax during 2021-22 besides serving notices to wilful defaulters.”

Meanwhile, June 30 will be the last date for getting the 5% rebate on property tax for owners paying the tax at one go. Though the civic body usually offers the rebate in April (during every financial year), it has extended the concession till June due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.