BBMP chief inspects infrastructure projects in East Zone  

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday visited close to a dozen places in the East Zone that forms part of the city’s core.

He inspected many works, including maintenance of stormwater drains and hospitals, and garbage management.

Girinath inspected the under-construction maternity hospital in Ganganagar, expected to be ready in 45 days. He also visited the newly constructed maternity hospital in Munireddypalya where he found that the civic body is yet to stack up necessary medical equipment.

He found 65 per cent civil works complete at the 100-bedded hospital coming up in HBR Layout at an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore. The hospital, he said, will have an operation theatre, labs, and consultation facility. “It will be ready in six months,” he assured.

Girinath also inspected the development work on a 1.6-km stretch of the Hennur Main Road and pourakarmika mustering centres. He also reviewed the condition of stormwater drains and directed officials to ensure the drains are desilted once in three months. “We have given an annual maintenance contract to keep the 400 km of drains clean,” he said.