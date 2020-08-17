BBMP chief promises to fill all city potholes in 15 days

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said all potholes on the city roads will be filled up in the next 15 days.

While visiting a new batch mix plant near Kannur, Prasad said the plant has been built on a 4.5-acre land at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore. There are dambers, rollers and staff. Using all the available resources, all the potholes in city roads will be filled up in 15 days, he declared.

While the task of maintaining and pothole filling had been given to each zone earlier, the construction and maintenance of arterial and sub-arterial roads have now been assigned to the road and infrastructure division at the BBMP, Prasad said. Contractors and engineers were given the responsibility to fill up the potholes at the ward level.

The Kannur plant has the capacity to produce 100 tonnes of hot mix and can have 20 to 25 tonnes of damber per hour. The output can fill up five trucks in an hour and 60 to 60 loads in a day. The new plant has brought down the cost of filling up the potholes. It has also reduced dependence on contractors who supplied hot mix dambers.

Special Commissioner (Planning) Manoj Jain, BBMP Chief Engineer M R Venkatesh and Chief Engineer (Road and Infrastructure) Prahalad and others were present.