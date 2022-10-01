BBMP chief sets up task force to speed up pothole-filling

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has constituted a 11-member task force for integrated operation, supervision, and implementation of filling potholes in the city.

The civic body had made a submission before the high court that it would form a team to oversee the repair of bad roads.

The 11-member team will be headed by BBMP engineer-in-chief B S Prahlad with the heads of all eight zones and the chief engineer of the BBMP’s project division as members. The team will identify and repair potholes based on the complaints raised under the ‘FixMyStreet’ software.

“A coordinated effort is required among the engineers of the BBMP. This will ease processes that involve procurement of bitumen asphalt mix and its execution of pothole repair,” the BBMP order states.

The civic body is using a three-step process to fill the potholes currently. While some of them are filled using the BBMP’s own asphalt batch mix from the plant located in the city outskirts, it has also engaged an agency that owns a hot mix plant inside the city limits to fill potholes in a few zones. The Palike is also using Python machines to mechanically fill potholes on some roads.

“The task force will assemble physically and virtually every alternate day for collection of the information obtained through the ‘FixMyStreet’ software and make necessary arrangements for filling up potholes within the stipulated time,” the order dated September 27 states.

As per the BBMP, there are over 1,050 potholes identified on different stretches of the road in the city. The number also includes potholes identified by the traffic police.