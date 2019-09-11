BBMP, Chinese city to sign MoU on info sharing

Senior officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation led by Deputy Mayor of Shenzhen City Corporation of China on information sharing in public administration and civic schemes to reach people.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar discussed the environmental impact of waste-to-energy plants run in Shenzhen for which Deputy Mayor of Shenzhen City Corporation Yong Hong said that there is no hazard on public health from such plants.

Meanwhile, BBMP officials discussed about making public administration completely online, which has been implemented in Shenzhen through 5G internet connectivity. B H Anil Kumar said there was a need for information sharing between both the cities on civic issues.