BBMP could legalise 2.5 lakh ‘B’ khata properties to generate revenue

The cash-strapped BBMP has once again revived the scheme of legalising 'B' khata properties that had entered its registry only for the purpose of tax collection, even as their legality was left in limbo.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar said that although past budgets had announced the measure, it had not come to reality. "We will implement it soon,” he said.

The BBMP estimates that 5.26 lakh properties are registered under 'B' khata. “While the ‘Akrama-Sakrama’ scheme deals with irregularities in construction, the conversion of ‘B’ Khata involves legalising multiple violations,” a senior official said. "Only 2.5 lakh properties, including 1.46 lakh vacant sites, may be registered."

In cases where construction has already taken place, legalising a khata would require conversing both the land and the building, which requires multiple approvals. “A case is already pending in the Supreme Court. The BBMP can proceed once it is cleared,” he said.

Srinivas Alavilli, of Citizens for Bengaluru, warned that taking short cuts like ‘Akrama-Sakrama’ to generate revenue will open the floodgates of illegalities, "posing even bigger problems than those we face today".

The BBMP expects to generate Rs 3,538.21 crore, nearly one-third of its total revenue, from property tax. It has promised to take action to recover Rs 325-crore property tax dues as per the total station survey. The Khata Extract and Khata Certificate fees will be doubled.