BBMP drops plan for school on BEML Layout playground

The BBMP on Thursday announced that it would drop its plan to build a school on a playground in RR Nagar’s BEML Layout, thanks to residents’ relentless efforts.

Horticulture Minister Munirathna N reportedly directed the civic body not to go ahead with the project after learning that the 1.5-acre open space is designated as a playground in the Bangalore Development Authority’s records.

Much to the delight of the residents, V Ramaprasath Manohar, zonal commissioner of RR Nagar, made the official announcement in the BBMP’s RR Nagar office. He also conveyed that the decision was taken by RR Nagar MLA Munirathna in public interest.

Meanwhile, residents urged the authorities to share the minutes of the meeting.

“We will use the funds either to build a school in a different place or create additional infrastructure in the already existing BBMP schools,” Manohar, who is also the special commissioner of the BBMP’s education department, told DH.

Previous protest

After the BBMP announced the plan of building the school, hundreds of residents assembled at the Kempegowda playground last month in protest against the project. The residents opposed the plan as it was the only playground available in BEML Layout.

The BBMP’s proposal — estimated to cost Rs 3.35 crore — comprised seven classrooms, one dining hall, a library, staff room, waiting lounge and toilets, among others. The school building was expected to take away around at least 35% of the 1.5-acre playground.

When the MLA had visited the playground to lay the foundation stone for the project, the residents expressed their opposition to the plan. The legislator had, however, tried to convince the residents about the need to build a public school as fees charged by the private educational institutions are becoming unaffordable even for the middle class.

Residents acknowledge that fees of private schools are becoming unaffordable and suggested building a school in an open space that is not in a playground.