BBMP floats fresh tender to finish stalled Ejipura flyover

The BBMP has floated tenders worth Rs 144 crore to complete the Ejipura flyover work, which was stalled for about three years.

The civic body paid Rs 75 crore to the previous contractor, who completed 47% of the 2.5-km-long flyover linking Ejipura and Kendriya Sadan Junction.

The incomplete work is making life difficult for commuters.

BBMP said it would take at least a year and a half to complete the remaining work. Officials hope to complete the tendering process by February and start the work by March, which is an ambitious target.

The civic body has earned citizens’ wrath by missing multiple deadlines to complete the work.

The Palike gave the contract for the flyover work to Simplex Infrastructures Limited in May 2017. Nearly five years later, the cash-strapped company completed only 47% of the work.

While Namma Metro was quick to terminate its contract with Simplex to build the metro on Bannerghatta Road in February 2021, the BBMP took one more year to scrap the flyover contract.

The deadline to complete the Rs 204-crore construction work was November 2019, while the BBMP cancelled its contract in March 2022.

BBMP records showed that the firm had only completed 191 out of the 762 required precast segments to complete the project.

Double-decker corridor

A petition on Change.org is calling for either a double-decker (metro-road) corridor or a dedicated metro line along the Inner Ring Road (IRR) on the site of the half-done corridor. Besides the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru had also suggested a metro station at IRR.

“We demand that the Ejipura flyover be cancelled immediately. An alternative plan for a metro line between Indiranagar and Hosur Road should be announced and implemented.

“If the government is hell-bent on a flyover for car owners, let it put up a double-decker flyover to accommodate both,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, convener of Bengaluru Mobility.