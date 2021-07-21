BBMP Forest Department warns project division, Bescom against harming trees

The BBMP Forest Department has warned Bescom and the Palike's projects division against indiscriminate harm caused to trees in the name of pruning or road work, in a first such instance that sends a message to government and private agencies which have faced allegations of damaging the trees.

The move came after an RTI application filed by activist Dattatraya T Devare who sought to know the action taken by the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests in BBMP, who is also the tree officer of the city, with regard to "mutilation of trees" on inner ring road and uprooting of a tree due to white topping work.

In his letter, Devare rejected a previous explanation given by forest officers that only small branches were mutilated between Domlur and Ejipura on the Inner Ring Road. Attaching images of the damage with his request, Devare said the photos "show mutilation by Bescom. The branches cut are not small as mentioned by you".

He also sent photos of a tree bent and another uprooted due to the White topping work and requested the tree officer to provide proof of any communication to Bescom and the agency that carried out white topping to ensure trees are not damaged while carrying out the work.

In a letter to Bescom, the BBMP DCF quoted Devare's detailed complaint and said, "It is hereby requested to instruct your engineers and contractor to take utmost care while carrying out the work or else necessary action will be taken."

Writing to the Bengaluru Smart City (Projects), he pointed out that the photographs cofirm that branches are pruned unscientifically. "Further, it has come to the notice that many roots of the trees are uprooted. The debris of the pruned trees are not cleared from the road," he said, asking the agency to take corrective measures.