BBMP gears up for home vaccination

  • Jun 28 2021, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 03:05 ist
As the state braces for the third Covid wave, the Palike is preparing to take vaccination to people’s doorsteps to increase the coverage.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said those vaccinated will not be seriously affected by the Delta and Delta Plus variants of the coronavirus. "Everyone should get vaccinated. We have organised camps. We are also prepared to provide vaccines at people's doorsteps," he said.

He told media persons on Sunday that the BBMP was focused on administering the jab to every person in the city. "In areas with a high concentration of labourers, we are organising vaccination camps. We are preparing to enhance it further. The camps will be organised based on the supply of vaccines." 

The Chief Commissioner said one lakh daily dosages were administered on Friday and Saturday. "By the end of July, 70% of the adults will be vaccinated. Those qualified for the second dose will also get the vaccine," he said.

Gupta reiterated that there is no shortage of Covishield and Covaxin.

"We cannot store these vaccines for a long period. We are sending them to vaccination centres as soon as we receive it from the government," he added.

