BBMP gets Rs 300 crore for Covid-19 expenses

The state government has ordered releasing Rs 300 crore from the disaster relief fund to the BBMP for Covid-related works in the next few months.

On April 8, the BBMP submitted a proposal to the government, seeking Rs 300 crore for expenses related to the Covid-19 war room, monitoring Covid patients, paying the salaries of medical professionals hired during the pandemic, sanitising streets in the red zones, creating quarantine facilities in hotels and marriage halls, seal-downs, random testing, etc, in the wake of the second wave.

In an order dated April 17, the government stated that Rs 300 crore was being released for paying the doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance rentals and pending payment towards emergency procurement. Payments to contract workers should be prioritised.

The order stipulated that the prices of goods and commodities procured by the BBMP must not exceed the prices fixed by Drugs, Logistics and Warehousing Society.

The BBMP commissioner will be held responsible if there are any irregularities.