BBMP gives more power to Palike zonal commissioners

In a move towards decentralisation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has increased the financial and administrative powers of the zonal commissioners, hoping to ensure better grievance redressal at the ward and zonal levels.

“In many zones, we have seen that people are not aware of the zonal official responsible for a particular work. Hence, we want to bring all the officials responsible for various works in a particular zone under one roof at the zonal level,” said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

Noting that the BBMP Act 2020 provides equal rights to zonal commissioners as that of the Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath said that the chief minister had insisted that the financial and administrative powers be delegated to the zonal commissioners.

“Now, many officials sit at the department offices instead of the zonal office they are responsible for. Going ahead, all the zonal officials will report to the zonal commissioner administratively and will be available at the zonal office,” Girinath said.

At present, though there are executive engineers and other officials assigned to every zone by various departments such as road infrastructure, projects, and lakes - these officials report to the particular department heads.

On delegation of financial powers, Girinath said the payments will also be approved at the zonal levels. “Nearly Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 2,800 crore of payments can be made at the zonal level. We will only disburse the budget allocation to the zones. The payments for various bills will be done by the particular zones,” he said.