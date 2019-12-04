BBMP have to submit report on lake breaches in 10 days

A technical committee, comprising a retired scientist from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and others, has asked the BBMP to submit a comprehensive report on the recent lake breaches in the city.

The three-member expert committee, led by retired IISc professor B R Srinivasa Murthy, has set a 10-day deadline for the Palike to submit the report.

The Dollars Colony Residents Association and others had approached the Karnataka High Court, accusing the Palike and BDA of not taking proper measures to protect the waterbodies in the city.

The court had taken the BBMP to task, warning the civic agency, BDA and the state government of serious consequences, and instructed it to do the needful to prevent such mishaps.

Following this, the state government set up the committee to find out the reason behind the breaches at the Doddabidarakallu, Hosakerehalli and Hulimavu lakes. The government asked the committee to work out the preventive measures to be taken in the matter. The BBMP has also appointed one of its officials as coordinator to provide all the details in the matter.

The technical committee has retired IISc professor Dr B R Srinivasa Murthy, chief engineer (retired) from Palike M L Madaiah, chief engineers and general manager of Tumakuru Smart City Limited Dr Shantharamanna H R as members.