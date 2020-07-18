BBMP launches drive to conduct rapid antigen tests

BBMP launches drive to conduct rapid antigen tests in hotspots

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS,
  • Jul 18 2020, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 01:10 ist
The rapid antigen test kits procured by the BBMP. DH PHOTO/B H SHIVAKUMAR

The BBMP on Friday launched a rapid antigen test drive in all the 198 wards to provide faster Covid-19 results. 

The civic body has also deployed 150 volunteers, who are microbiology graduates, to collect swab samples from Covid-19 hotspots, containment zones and densely populated areas. 

Mayor M Goutham Kumar and his deputy C R Ramamohan Raju flagged off the drive. 

“We have also hired 232 Ola cabs to ferry health officials who will use the antigen kits to test people with ILI, SARI cases, the primary contacts of
Covid-19 in containment zones and slums, besides the civic workers,” the mayor said. 

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that each vehicle would have three workers who would collect the samples and conduct the tests. 

Bengaluru
BBMP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Antigen tests

