BBMP launches ‘FixMyStreet’ app to report potholes

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath reviewed the application and directed engineers to take complaints seriously

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 10 2023, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 04:25 ist
Bengaluru pothole. Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

The BBMP on Monday launched the 'FixMyStreet' mobile application by providing access to the public to report complaints related to potholes in the city.

The app, which is only available on Android phones, has a feature to share pictures and the location of the pothole.

The application was so far accessed by engineers to review the pothole-filling activity.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday reviewed the application and directed the engineers to take the complaints seriously and fill the potholes.

The civic body spends heavily on the maintenance of roads. Besides introducing annual maintenance of arterial roads, the civic body has its own batch mix plant in the outskirts of the city and has also engaged an agency to fill major roads through an automatic pothole-filling machine.

