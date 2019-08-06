BBMP officials to face the music over waste dumping

The NGT on Monday ordered the chief secretary to take action against BBMP officials for their failure to prevent the illegal dumping of garbage at Bagalur in northern Bengaluru.

The green tribunal's principal bench headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel also instructed T M Vijay Bhaskar, the chief secretary, to submit a separate report before the next hearing, detailing the action taken against the errant BBMP officials.

The bench also ruled: "We also consider it necessary to require the commissioner, BBMP, to remain present in person before this tribunal, along with all the relevant statistics, on August 20."

The order further read: "A copy of the order be also sent to the chief secretary, Karnataka, and Justice Subhash Adi, Chairman, Monitoring Committee for Solid Waste Management, by e-mail."

During an earlier hearing, the green bench had prohibited the dumping of all kinds of solid waste on quarries and sought a time-bound action plan for starting bio-mining at all quarry sites.

Further, the BBMP was directed to prepare a plan for collection, transport and disposal of segregated solid waste as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.