BBMP orders drone survey of storm-water drains in KR Pura

Assessing the extent of silt filled up in storm-water drains (SWD) in various wards within the KR Pura limits abutting the Kaggadasapura Lake, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday ordered a drone survey of the locality and a detailed report of the same.

Visiting A Narayanapura ward where several layouts including the Pai Layout witnessed flash floods due to reverse flow of flooding waters from the SWDs that drain into the Kaggadasapura Lake along with Urban Development minister and KR Pura MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, BBMP Chief Commissioner directed the officials to take up cleaning of the SWDs (Rajakaluve).

"The SWDs in the locality has lots of curves and choked with silt and garbage. If the water has to flow freely, the drains have to be desilted and cleaned. I have instructed the officials to obtain necessary permission from the Railway authorities and immediately take up the desilting work. To understand the extent of silt deposition and network of SWDs around the lake, I have told the zonal officials to carry out a drone survey and submit a detailed report with estimates," Gupta told media persons.

Suggesting a temporary measure, Gupta directed the BWSSB engineers to lay a pipeline by desilting the drains wherever the water stagnates. Further, the Chief engineer has been instructed to consult various experts and submit a long term solution to the flooding problem in the area.

